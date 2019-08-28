MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Blount County inmate walked off from work release from the animal shelter on Currie Avenue in Maryville Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said in release.

Investigators with Blount County and with the Knox County Sheriff's Office Airwatch are searching in the Currie Avenue and Eagleton area for Lary Garner.

Deputies said he's now clean-shaven and his hair is cut short.

"When he walked off from the animal shelter he was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a baseball cap with the animal shelter logo," the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

If anyone sees Garner or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911.

Deputies said he is classified as a non-violent inmate, but urge people to use caution if he's seen.

The Sheriff’s office is continuing to search for Garner in the Currie Avenue/Eagleton Area with the assistance of Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch.