GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department said it is actively searching for a suspect that has shot at officers.

The suspect has been identified as Joseph Hale.

Police are currently searching the Baileyton Road, Bohannon, and North Main Street area.

K9 is assisting as well.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police encourage people in the area to not approach the suspect and to call 911.