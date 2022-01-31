Knoxville man charged with second-degree murder

Charles Raymond Locke Jr., 48, of Knoxville was arrested yesterday after attacking and killing his girlfriend of four years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Charles Raymond Locke Jr., 48, of Knoxville was arrested yesterday after killing his girlfriend Vicki Premo.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unconscious person at 6913 Wilson Drive around 4:14 p.m. on Sunday.

The responding deputies found Premo unresponsive and suffering from numerous bruises and lacerations on her head, neck, torso, both arms and both legs, according to reports.

Premo was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Locke told deputies that he had been in a relationship with Premo for four years.

The two were arguing when Locke began to throw several bottles of personal hygiene products at Premo while she was in the shower. He then dragged Premo out of the shower and struck her in the head, face and neck, according to Locke.