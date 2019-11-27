KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — University of Tennessee police are reporting a second fondling incident within a week on or near campus.

The most recent reported incident happened about 3 p.m. Nov. 25 outside an apartment building at 410 17th St. in Fort Sanders, according to UTPD.

Details were unavailable Wednesday.

Last week, UT alerted the campus community about another fondling incident that happened Nov. 20.

A female student reported she was on Melrose Place near Melrose Avenue south of the Strip about 9:45 a.m. when a male "quickly ran behind the female and then grabbed her buttocks without her consent."

He fled into a nearby alley, according to the alert. She didn't know him, according to authorities.

She reported what happened to UT's Office of Title IX and UT police.

Victims and people with information about the crimes or any other crime can make a report multiple ways.

They include the LiveSafe app or by calling UTPD at 865-971-3111.

Authorities ask that victims report what happened as promptly as possible so they can begin working on the case and ensure others are not harmed.