Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested Jesse Lee Clark, 26, on charges of aggravated arson, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested for the fire at Nashville's Historic Courthouse, according to Metro Nashville Police.

