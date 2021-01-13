Second suspect in Nashville nurse's murder arrested

The second person police say is responsible for Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death was arrested on Tuesday night.

James Cowan, 28, was arrested by Metro Police as he arrived at an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place.

Cowan had been on the TBI's most wanted list after being named as a second suspect on January 6th. Police believe he was in the vehicle with Devaunte Hill, who they say pulled the trigger.

Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of December 3rd when she was shot and killed on I-440.