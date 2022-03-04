'Making such threats isn't funny' || Another juvenile arrested after threatening violence at Secret City Academy

"I am saddened to have to repeat the message that making threats directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated."

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the second time in a week, authorities arrested a juvenile accused of making a violent threat to an East Tennessee school.

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said Oak Ridge Police responded once again to a threat of mass violence Friday afternoon, saying a juvenile at Oak Ridge Secret City Academy made an oral threat to shoot people and use a bomb at the school.

Clark said this led to a brief lockdown within the school. Authorities did not find any firearms or explosives, and no one was hurt.

The DA's office said the juvenile has now been charged with terrorism, threat of mass violence on school property and false report. They were taken into custody and have been ordered to be held at the Richard L. Bean facility in Knox County.

Clark said the child is expected to appear in Anderson County Juvenile Court for a hearing as soon as next week.

This is the second time in a week a child has been arrested for making false threats that led to a school lockdown in East Tennessee. On Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said West Valley Middle School had to be evacuated after a 12-year-old made a threat. The child was taken into custody.

Clark said earlier this year three other juveniles were taken into custody in two separate incidents in the same week, saying the three remain detained at the Richard L. Bean Detention Center.