KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender could be back behind bars for violating the terms of his probation.

Trevon Scott Barcus, 29, was convicted of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Battery in Scott County in 2010. He was released on April 1, 2010, and moved to Knox County,

Prosecutors said Barcus was living in the Gateway Hotel on Asheville Highway when a corrections officer discovered Barcus was using a smartphone to access social media and an email account that he did not tell disclose to probation officers. That's a violation of his parole and the requirements of the sex offender registry.

This week, Barcus was convicted of three counts of Violation of the Violent Sex Offender Registry and one count of Violation of Community Supervision for Life.

His bond was revoked and he will be sentenced on March 26. He could face up to two years behind bars for each count.