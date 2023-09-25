Self defense or cold-blooded murder? Trial starts in 2022 Knoxville shooting

Venice Foster shot and killed Brandon Murrell in January 2022 outside his Fern Street house.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's no question Venice J. Foster shot and killed Brandon Murrell the night of Jan. 11, 2022.

Left up to a Knox County Criminal Court jury to decide this week is whether Foster was defending himself on his own property or fired intentionally without really facing a true threat from Murrell, 31.

The 59-year-old Foster's trial started Monday afternoon. He's charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Scott Green is presiding over the case.

Foster lives on Fern Street in East Knoxville.

In January 2022, according to authorities, a drug or "trap house" existed next door. Foster had had to endure frequent drug trafficking next door, defense attorney Mike Whalen contends.

On the night of the shooting, Foster returned home from work to find people outside the drug house.

Prosecutors Larry Dillon and Rachel Hill told jurors Monday that regardless of the existence of the drug house, Foster became angry because his driveway was blocked. He took out that anger on Murrell and his wife who were outside, Dillon said.

Foster went into his house on Fern, got his pistol, returned outside, confronted Murrell and shot him twice in the chest, Dillon told jurors. Murrell was trying to retreat at the time, Dillon said.

Foster also threatened Murrell's wife, Dillon said.

Dillon told jurors in his opening statement that Foster had multiple chances to "disconnect" from engaging with Murrell but declined to do so.

Whalen, however, countered that Murrell was a drug user who actively challenged Foster that night as he stood on his own property outside his house. Outside the presence of the jury, Whalen said Murrell had methamphetamine in his system the night of the confrontation.

Whalen told jurors Monday that security video from a Ring camera of about 6 minutes in length would tell the whole story. Jurors are expected to watch that video this week.

The defense attorney said Murrell can be heard on the video remarking that he and Foster can "do it here, do it now."