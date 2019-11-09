A serial bank robber who was nicknamed the Traveling Bandit was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison this week.

Jason Lee Robinson, 40, of Pikesville, Kentucky, was convicted of a string of bank robberies in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, and Utah in 2018 and early 2019.

RELATED: FBI: 'Traveling Bandit' suspected in 7 bank robberies in 6 states arrested in Colorado

The robberies in Tennessee were at the Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City on Jan. 4, where he got away with approximately $4,300. Four days later, investigators said he robbed the U.S. Bank in Mount Juliet of approximately $3,990.

Robinson was arrested in Colorado on Jan. 24.