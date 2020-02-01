KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man believed to be responsible for approximately 40 convenience store burglaries was arrested in Knox County last month.

Deshawn Rudd, 21, was arrested on Dec. 22 for driving with a suspended license on Clinton Highway near Emory Road, court records show.

When he was pulled over, law enforcement learned his license was suspended. After he was taken into custody, court records state he admitted to burglarizing 441 Market on Norris Freeway back in August and several other businesses across East Tennessee.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Rudd reportedly entered the 441 Market wearing a white "Guy Fawkes" mask and stole approximately $194 from the register and records state it was all caught by a surveillance camera. According to court records, a "Guy Fawkes" mask was also observed inside the vehicle when Rudd was pulled over last month.

Court records also show he's accused of burglarizing the Bread Box Food store on Tazewell Pike in October. He allegedly broke the glass in the front of the business, which was closed, and an employee in the back came out front and saw a man in a mask taking money from the front counter. Records show he took off when she confronted him.

He's believed to be responsible for dozens of burglaries that occurred between June and late December.

Detectives with the Loudon Police Department said it has worked with the Loudon County Sheriff's Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and numerous other law enforcement agencies in East and Middle Tennessee in order to apprehend Rudd.

These burglaries occurred as far North as Washington County, as far South as Bradley County and as far West as Putnam County, Loudon Police said. Three of these burglaries occurred in Loudon County.

Knox County court records show holds for him in Bradley County, Grainger County, Anderson County and Jefferson County.