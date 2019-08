LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Several agencies are investigating a pharmacy in LaFollette.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officials raided Riggs Drug on Central Avenue Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and TBI have both said were assisting.

The investigation involves several state and federal agencies, according to the TBI.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information.

