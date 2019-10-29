HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A gun safe and several guns may be in the hands of a burglar in Harlan County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators said on Oct. 19 at around 7 p.m., authorities received a complaint about a burglary on Highway 38 in the Evarts community of Harlan County.

When troopers arrived, they learned someone had forced themselves inside through the garage, KSP said in a release.

The homeowner said he had been out of town for a couple of weeks and came back home to find his 28 gauge shotgun, M1A grand, 22 rifle, and Winchester safe had been stolen.

"Troopers determined the force of entry was from the garage outside the residence and believe the theft happened sometime around the early part of October," KSP said.

KSP is asking for assistance from the public with any information about the theft. You can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and remain anonymous.