KPD: Three men and a juvenile charged after stealing from law enforcement cruisers in October

According to records, the four people stole a ballistic vest, a gas mask, a handgun and a rifle from the law enforcement cruisers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three men and a juvenile were charged with stealing several items from three different law enforcement cruisers in October, according to records from authorities.

They said Marquez Smith, William Johnson, Brandon Douglas and the juvenile were all involved in a string of thefts that happened on October 14 between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. They said the four stole a handgun out of one of the cruisers, which was found around a month later in Smith's possession.

They said that a Tennessee Highway Patrol ballistic vest and gas mask, valued at around $3,000, were also stolen out of a cruiser. Bother were found with Smith at the same time the handgun was found, according to reports from authorities.

They also stole a KPD rifle from a cruiser on Lyons View Pike, which was recovered on Nov. 16 in Smith's possession, according to records from authorities. In another report, they were named in the theft of a gray backpack, a laptop, a passport and a driver's license on Gallant Fox Way.

They were also named in a vandalism incident that occurred during the same time period on Ivy Falls Way. A victim said his truck's rear window and side window were broken, and his door was damaged.

Authorities said they found videos from the thefts that showed a Chevrolet Trax with several people inside. Several days later, they said the car was involved in a vandalism incident at Sacred Heart Church, where they were caught on video.

They said the juvenile later admitted to driving her Chevrolet Trax to the locations after Smith told her to. The juvenile said Johnston and Smith would break into the vehicles while they stayed in the car with Douglas.

The juvenile said they bought gasoline with cash stolen during one of the burglaries. Douglas was also given a watch from the burglaries, according to the reports.