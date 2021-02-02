National Park Service investigate after several trail signs stolen from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area

Park Rangers said they have recovered fingerprints that were left at the scene of the crime, as well as video footage from the area.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — National Park Service officials are asking for the community's help in finding the person or people responsible for the theft of several trail signs from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area.

Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area employees discovered the theft of five large trail signs from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area on June 16.

Informational signs, such as the ones stolen, help visitors find popular points of interest and it impacts the visitor experience when removed.

The signs are valued at more than $1,000 making it a felony-level violation.

The park is looking for any information in finding the person or people responsible for the crime and to have the signs returned.

Visitors are reminded that whoever receives, conceals, or retains the stolen property can also be charged alongside the individual who took the signs.

