Sevier Co. deputies investigating after Seymour man shot and killed

Deputies detained a 16-year-old boy at the scene and brought him in for questioning. SCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Seymour man died in the hospital after someone shot him Wednesday.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Chase Turner, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound at home in the 2200 block of Boyd's Creek Highway.

Turner was taken to UT Medical Center, where he later died.