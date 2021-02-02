Sevier Co. deputies searching for woman they say cashed forged checks after string of vehicle break-ins

The suspect was seen at several banks driving a black SUV with stolen Knoxville tags, and appeared to be wearing a wig and sporting tattoos on her fingers.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing purses, and forging and cashing their checks while wearing what they said appeared to be a bleached blonde wig.

According to the SCSO, the woman is seen in the pictures below cashing checks at banks in Blount and Knox counties.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

The SCSO said on Sept. 26 deputies investigated several vehicle burglaries in different locations in the county. Deputies said one vehicle was parked at Mountain Cove Marina at 1590 Dyke Road, and another was parked at the Sevierville City Park at 1005 Park Road. Two other vehicles were burglarized at the Parrott Mountain attraction at 1471 McCarter Hollow Road within hours of the others.

Deputies said victims reported their purses had been stolen with their IDs, debit and credit cards, checks, social security cards and other personal property.

The SCSO said some of the checks were cashed at TVA Credit Union branches in Blount and Knox counties, and others were cashed at Tennessee State banks in Knox County. The suspect was caught on camera at the banks' drive-thru tellers, and appeared to be wearing a wig and sporting tattoos on her fingers.

Deputies said the woman was driving a new model Black Toyota Sequoia SUV with a TN tag # K0665N, saying they learned the tag had been stolen from a Knoxville home.

Deputies are also looking for a silver Chrysler van with unknown Iowa and Tennessee tags displayed on it. They said the same woman and vehicle passed another stolen check in Knoxville at Regions Bank on Sept. 30.