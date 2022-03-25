Sevier Co. man accused of stealing pontoon boats from Douglas Lake marinas

Deputies said they received reports of two pontoon boat thefts from marinas on Douglas Lake. The boats were later found stripped down.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevier County man is in jail after deputies said he stole pontoon boats from local marinas in Sevier and Jefferson counties.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 22-year-old Trey Cook last week after a joint investigation with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The agencies said they received reports of two pontoon boat thefts from marinas on Douglas Lake in both counties. Deputies said they found the boats stripped down.

The JCSO said Cook has also been charged with multiple thefts of marine equipment out of boats.

Sheriff Ron Seals ~ A Sevier County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of pontoon boats from local... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 25, 2022

Cook was booked into the Sevier County Jail and charged with theft over $10,000 before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and booked on other charges.