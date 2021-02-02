Sevier Co. Sheriff: Missing woman could be in danger, possibly with husband wanted for domestic assault, child neglect

The sheriff's office said Leah Bajwa was last seen in the Kodak area on May 8 and could be in danger.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate Leah and Tejpaul Bajwa.

Leah is 39 years old and was last seen in the Kodak area on May 3, according to officials. She may be with her husband, Tejpaul, 40.

The sheriff's office said Leah could be in danger.

Tejpaul has active warrants out of Sevier County for child neglect, domestic assault and violation of probation, according to officials.