SPD: Juvenile charged with threatening violence toward Sevier County High School on social media

Police said that they learned about the threat Wednesday evening, and said it was "non-specific in nature."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a juvenile was arrested and charged Wednesday after detectives learned about a possible threat of violence on social media towards Sevier County High School.

They said the juvenile was charged with making a threat of violence pertaining to a school, a class-A misdemeanor. They also said the threat was "non-specific in nature."

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office and SPD said they learned about the threat on social media Tuesday evening. They started investigating and interviewed several students about it, and said they determined there were no reasons to believe students or staff were in danger Wednesday.

So classes were held, as usual, according to a release from authorities. But to be cautious, additional SPD officers were at Sevier County High School Wednesday morning.

Additional information about the threat, including what the juvenile specifically said, was not available Wednesday afternoon.

"While the aforementioned threat was deemed invalid, authorities felt that additional officers on the SCHS campus this morning would allay any fears students might have," Sevier County High School posted on social media.