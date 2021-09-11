Sevier County man convicted of drug trafficking and contributing to an overdose death

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Stacey Edward Williams Jr., 42, of Sevierville distributed the drugs that resulted in an overdose death.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, a Sevierville man is convicted of the distribution of drugs resulting in an overdose death, drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Stacey Edward Williams Jr., 42, was convicted on eight counts including a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, multiple counts of possession and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, the distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded to the overdose death of a Kodak resident in 2018. Throughout the overdose investigation, it was determined that Williams distributed the drugs that resulted in the overdose, the Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors showed evidenced that investigators with Sevier County Street Crimes Unit used confidential informants in 2018 to purchase heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl from Williams, according to the Attorney's Office.

The prosecution also presented evidence that in 2019 agents seized heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition and over $10,000 from Williams, the Attorney's Office said.

Williams faces a mandatory term of imprisonment of 20 years and up to a life in prison. His sentencing with be set in 2022, according to the Attorney's Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge or SOS.