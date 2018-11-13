At least 38 suspected drug dealers are behind bars after officers in Sevier County carried out an undercover operation dubbed 'Just Say No-vember.'
According to the Sever County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came after a total of 58 were indicted for sale and delivery of various narcotics in the county after an 8-month-long undercover operation.
The operation focused on heroin, opioid-related drugs such as methamphetamine, but other illicit drugs were also targeted.
Several weapons were also purchased undercover during the operation.
According to the SCSO, officers with Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg police assisted along with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, and others began arresting suspects at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday and are continuing to arrest the others that were indicted.
Officers also seized six vehicles and $4,740 in cash from suspects.
The SCSO said the following people have been arrested so far:
