At least 38 suspected drug dealers are behind bars after officers in Sevier County carried out an undercover operation dubbed 'Just Say No-vember.'

According to the Sever County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came after a total of 58 were indicted for sale and delivery of various narcotics in the county after an 8-month-long undercover operation.

The operation focused on heroin, opioid-related drugs such as methamphetamine, but other illicit drugs were also targeted.

Several weapons were also purchased undercover during the operation.

According to the SCSO, officers with Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg police assisted along with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, and others began arresting suspects at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday and are continuing to arrest the others that were indicted.

Officers also seized six vehicles and $4,740 in cash from suspects.

The SCSO said the following people have been arrested so far:

Joshua Allen Whaley

Gary Lee Ogle

Misty Urman

Michael Anthony Jones

Joshua William Oakley

Leslie Whitted -Hurst

Kenneth Michael Wells

William Robert Baillargeon​​​​​​​

Amanda Arleine Presley

Isaiah Ray Kemp

Roger Eric Webb

Kyle A. Brazell​​​​​​​

Brandy Roxanne Hickman

Robert Wayne Acor​​​​​​​

Johnny Ray King

Michael Brian Spurling​​​​​​​

Joseph Ray Myers

Stephanie Spicer

Joseph Michael Stewart

Brandy Lynn Stewart

Michael Dante West

Nancy Michele Hunt Williamson

Tabitha Jo West (Loveday)

Judy Amanda Queen

Charles LeeRoy Fletcher

Patricia Henderson Fletcher

Virginia Ruth Troutt​​​​​​​

Edgar Luther Troutt​​​​​​​

Cody Spencer Allen

Jamie Lynn Allen

David H. Cummimgs

Melody Michelle Gotham

Timothy Matthew Hammond

Kimberly Michelle Wallin​​​​​​​

Katrina Ann Wrinkle

Misty Weaver

William Thomas Troutt​​​​​​​

Cory Allen White

