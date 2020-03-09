Sevier County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect after stabbing Wednesday

The sheriff's office said it is still looking for Josh Carr after an incident in which his grandmother was stabbed and his mother died.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Josh Carr, 30 years old, after his grandmother was stabbed and his mother was killed.

Officials said that the stabbing happened on Bluff Mountain Road, but did not confirm when it happened. No other details about the incident were available.

However, officials said that Carr is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his location should call 911.