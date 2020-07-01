KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is warning people to lock their cars in Seymour. In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said that they have seen several car burglaries in the area.

They are also asking people to contact the sheriff's office if their car has been burglarized and to file a report with them. The sheriff's office is also asking people to share any information or video they may have related to the burglaries.

Anyone with information can call and ask to speak with Det. Tim Farmer at (865) 774-3931.

To avoid car burglaries, most law enforcement agencies recommend locking the car's doors and closing its windows. They also recommend people try to hide anything valuable that may be in their car and never leave it running after exiting it.