SCSO: Two wounded, K-9 shot in Sevier Co. after deputies went to make arrest at New Center home

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating after a shooting in Sevier County Friday night.

Michael Hodges, Chief Deputy from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, said that two people were seriously wounded after deputies went to make an arrest at a home in New Center. They said they were originally trying to arrest one of the two people who were hurt.

They also said a K-9 that was also shot had undergone surgery. They said the K-9 would likely need to go through another surgery Friday night.

They said an officer also had a minor injury, but said he was not shot and was expected to be ok.