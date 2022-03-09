Sevier County woman indicted for murder, child abuse, neglect

Brenda Behunin was indicted for killing a 3-year-old boy and neglect of four other children ranging from 2 to 12 years of age.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sevier County woman faces several charges including murder, child abuse and neglect, according to Sevier County court documents.

Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33, was indicted for first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect among others in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say she was abusing.

She pulled out his hair, struck his genital area and failed to seek medical attention for the child between December 2021 and January 2022, according to the indictments.

Documents allege from 2018 to 2022 she neglected the child by allowing another person to injure the child and withheld nourishment and basic needs from him.

During the same time period, she neglected four other children including two 10-year-old boys, a 12-year-old boy and most recently, a 2-year-old girl, according to the indictments.