Sevier County woman shot, killed in home Sunday morning

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at a residence on River Divide Road where the officer found a 73-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, a Sevier County woman is dead after a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning in Sevier County.

Seals said the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at a residence on River Divide Road at 7:58 a.m. where the responding officer found a 73-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville where she was pronounced dead, according to SCSO.