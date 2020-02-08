Sevier County woman shot, killed in home Sunday morning

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, a Sevier County woman is dead after a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning in Sevier County.
Seals said the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at a residence on River Divide Road at 7:58 a.m. where the responding officer found a 73-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS responded and transported the victim to Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville where she was pronounced dead, according to SCSO.
Officials said another individual at the scene was detained and the investigation is ongoing.