Sevierville man accused of shooting driver in 'road rage' incident

Julian J. Dumas, 20, faces several charges in the Tuesday incident.

A Sevierville man faces charges after authorities say he shot a man in the leg during a confrontation Tuesday with a driver on the road.

According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, Julian Jay Dumas, 20, is now charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Authorities were alerted about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone had fired shots in "a road rage incident" on River Divide Road, according to the Police Department.

"When we arrived on the scene we found a male that had been shot in the leg," a Wednesday release states.

According to the unnamed victim, another driver was following him closely and driving "in an aggressive manner," according to police.

"The driver pulled his vehicle off the side of the road to let the other vehicle proceed but the vehicle pulled in behind him. The male said he exited his vehicle when the driver of the other vehicle pulled a weapon and fired a round at him, striking him in the lower right leg," according to police.

The gunman fled. Witnesses gave police a vehicle registration and description of the vehicle.

Police saw the vehicle behind a business and found Dumas inside, according to police.