Sevierville man faces murder charges after shooting in Middle Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevierville man faces murder charges after police say he killed a man in Middle Tennessee.
Clarksville Police said Corey Allen killed another person sleeping at a Salvation Army shelter with him Saturday night.
After an investigation, the Special Operations Homicide Unit determined the death on 210 Kraft Street was a homicide.
Allen was arrested and sent to the Montgomery County Jail for criminal homicide.
Police said that Allen has no known ties to the area.
10News will update this story as we learn more information.