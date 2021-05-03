Sevierville man faces murder charges after shooting in Middle Tennessee

Clarksville Police said Corey Allen killed another person sleeping at the Salvation Army shelter with him Saturday night.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevierville man faces murder charges after police say he killed a man in Middle Tennessee.

Clarksville Police said Corey Allen killed another person sleeping at a Salvation Army shelter with him Saturday night.

After an investigation, the Special Operations Homicide Unit determined the death on 210 Kraft Street was a homicide.

Allen was arrested and sent to the Montgomery County Jail for criminal homicide.

Police said that Allen has no known ties to the area.