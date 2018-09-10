Sevierville Police are asking for help identifying suspects accused of stealing approximately $8,000 worth of copper pipe and wire from the new Sevierville Fire Department headquarters construction site on Dolly Parton Parkway.

They allegedly stole 1/2" and 2-1/2" copper pipes and 7 spools of various gauge copper wire, according to SPD. It happened Monday evening between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

A low quality photo of the apparent suspect vehicle was posted to Facebook by SPD. The vehicle may be a white Dodge pick-up, maybe a 3500 model, with a utility flatbed.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact SPD Detective Graham Brantley at 865-868- 1748.

