Three Northview Academy students have been charged with harassment following an investigation over the weekend, Sevierville Police said Monday.

On Saturday evening, Community Resource Officer Paul Laymon learned that three students were allegedly making posts on social media threatening to harm another student.

The parents of the student who was the subject of the posts were notified Saturday evening.

Sevierville Police said there were no threats made towards any other students.

