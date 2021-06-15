x
Sevierville Police Department searching for man in alleged kidnapping attempt in May

The Sevierville Police Department said they were searching for an alleged kidnapping attempt of a 15-year-old boy in May.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said they were looking for a man regarding an alleged kidnapping attempt of a 15-year-old boy in May.

They said the incident happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Dolly Parton Parkway. They released photos of the man on Tuesday. He is a Black man with short hair and a thin build, according to the pictures police released.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man should call detective Krista Weaver at (865) 868-1751. They also specified that all people are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Additional information about the man was not immediately available.

