SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Warnings are now in the hands of more than 60 drivers in Sevierville for not restraining children in their car seats properly.

Police checked vehicles for proper child safety seats Thursday at the Sevierville Primary School during an effort to educate parents and caregivers and help keep kids safe.

"As parents and caregivers were dropping-off children in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon, officers were standing by," City of Sevierville Public Information Officer Bob Stahlke said.

A total of 61 warnings were given to drivers, he said.

Officers provided a copy of the child passenger restraint law along with the warnings to each driver.

Stahlke said parents and caregivers can come by the Sevierville Police Department Saturday, Aug. 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free child safety seat check.

If you can't afford a child safety seat, the police department said it may be able to provide one at no cost. Call 865-453-5507 for further information.

Sevierville Police plans to periodically be present at schools in the area throughout the school year and will check vehicles for proper child safety seats.

