Sevierville Police: Man arrested Thursday morning after threatening woman with knife in car

Police said that the man got into a woman's car and threatened her with a knife, telling her to drive away.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police said they arrested a man Thursday morning after he entered a woman's car and threatened her with a knife before telling her to drive away.

The woman called 911 at around 10:29 a.m., according to officials, after she was able to leave the car. She stopped in the area around 560 Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to a release. Officers arrived moments later and took the man into custody, police said.

He was identified as Richard Roberts, 33, of Anderson, South Carolina. He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and sent to the Sevier County Jail.