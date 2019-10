SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville Police are asking for help locating a man who's a person of interest a burglary that happened on the Parkway Wednesday.

Investigators believe Jeremy Johnson is connected to a burglary at 905 Parkway. According to Google Maps, the business is a walk-in clinic.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact SPD Detective Lt. Ray Brown at 865-868-1749.

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.