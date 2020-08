Anyone with information as to the identity of this person of interest is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an incident where a man is alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside the women's restroom at Walmart on the Parkway.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person of interest is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.