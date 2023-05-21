BCSO: Man arrested for DUI after crash killed one, injured two others

Blount County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old William Odom was arrested and charged with DUI second offense, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff's Office said a man is arrested and charged for a crash he caused on Sunday evening, resulting in one person dead and two others injured.

According to deputies, police responded to a crash involving three vehicles around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It happened on Sevierville Road near the intersection at Raintree Drive.

BCSO determined the driver at fault was 34-year-old William Odom of Maryville when he attempted to make a left turn onto Sevierville Road and failed to yield to an oncoming van. The impact of the crash caused the van to move into the opposite lane and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the van, 33-year-old Aaron Dixon of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others involved in the accident, including a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, were injured and remain hospitalized.