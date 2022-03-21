Sevier Co. SWAT and K-9 teams arrest 11 in drug operation following overdose deaths

Officers said there was "considerable drug activity" at the locations, saying seven overdoses -- four of which resulted in death -- occurred since August 2021.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County authorities arrested 11 people in Sevierville as part of an operation to crack down on drugs and prevent more overdose deaths.

The Sevierville Police Department said its SWAT, K-9 teams and other specialized officers worked with specialized team members with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department and Gatlinburg Police Department to serve search warrants at several locations across Sevierville on Friday.

According to SPD, the pre-planned operation began around 5:30 p.m. at 129 North Parkway, 112 King Street and 101 Pigeon Street. Officers said there was "considerable drug activity" at those locations, saying seven overdoses -- four of which resulted in death -- occurred at the King Street and North Parkway locations since August 2021.

On March 13 and 14, SPD said two people died of overdose in just one 24-hour period.

“I’m proud of the officers that worked long and hard gathering intelligence and then conducting this operation, and thankful for the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “Our residents deserve to be able to live without illegal drug activity in their neighborhood and all of the associated problems. We will continue to investigate illegal drug activity and work with our area law enforcement partners to keep our community safe.”

Officers said they seized heroin, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia during the operation. The following people were arrested on several charges, according to SPD: