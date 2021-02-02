Sevier County police say one man injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Boyd's Creek Highway

Officials said Boyd's Creek Highway was closed between Pitner Road and Wade Road Tuesday night.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): Police said that a man got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night near the White Star Market before he shot another man. The man was likely her current boyfriend, police said.

The woman and the man then ran into the White Star Market while the suspect drove away from the scene. He was later taken into custody after a traffic stop, police said. They said they found a gun that may have been used in the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital for injuries, officials said. At the time, he was breathing and conscious, but police said they were not sure about the extent of his injuries.

"We’re lucky officers were able to respond and take him into custody quickly," said Chief Deputy Michael Hodges.

--

A shooting forced crews to close Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour Tuesday night. Officials said it happened near the White Star Market. Later that evening, at around 9:24 p.m., officials said that the road was back open.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said suspects are in custody.

Firefighters closed Boyds Creek Highway between Pitner Road and Wade Road for the incident.

They asked travelers to use different routes.

Additional information about events leading up to the shooting or identifying information about the suspects was not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.