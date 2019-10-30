KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Seymour man is behind bars and is suspected of hitting, kidnapping and threatening to stab a woman on Monday in northwest Knoxville.

According to court records, the incident began around 1 p.m. at the Walmart at 6777 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

The records said a witness called 911 after they saw a man hit a woman in the parking lot before he picked her up and slammed her to the ground. The witness said the woman was trying to run away from him when he chased her down and hit her.

The witness described the vehicle the two had left in, and officers said they observed a similar looking vehicle traveling south on Clinton Highway.

Officers pulled it over on Victor Drive near Ridgefield Road. Court records said the victim was driving the suspect, identified as Shane Canipe.

When officers took the victim aside, they said she told them the two had slept in the car in the Walmart parking lot the night before. When the suspect asked her to drive him somewhere and she refused, she said started walking away when the suspect chased her down, grabbed her and forced her into the driver seat.

Officers said she then began driving because she became afraid of the man. She said when police began to pull them over, Canipe pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her in the chest if she was stopped by police.

Officers said they asked Canipe about the incident, who denied forcing her to drive the vehicle or threatening her with knife, saying the two were in a 'talking' relationship.

The documents said officers found a knife with the name 'Shane' etched on it inside a backpack that Canipe denied was his.

Officers arrested Canipe and charged him with felony aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center on bonds totaling $45,000.