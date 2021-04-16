Seymour men charged in woman's 2020 OD death

The woman died from an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl, authorities say.

Two Seymour men face second-degree murder charges in the May 2020 overdose death of a woman who ingested heroin laced with deadly fentanyl, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin King III, 21, and Joshua L. Lombardo, 42, were being held pending an appearance before a judge in Sevier County.

A grand jury returned indictments Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities allege the unnamed 33-year-old woman died May 22, 2020, in Sevier County. She'd gotten heroin from the men, authorities allege.

The men were arrested Friday. They are also charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.