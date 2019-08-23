FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A female Fentress County inmate is back in custody after authorities said she managed to steal a patrol car while still in shackles.

Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the inmate escaped just as she was about to be transported in the car.

As the door was opened, he said she pushed a guard down and then drove off with the car, almost making it to Kentucky before she hit another car.

Johnson said she then took off running while still shackled before she was re-captured.

Authorities said they are still investigating.