Infant, 2-year-old killed after family dogs attack in West Tennessee home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy in Shelby County died after two family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The children's mother was also injured in the incident involving two pit bulls in their home near Shelby Forest State Park, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of Sylvan Road around 3:30 p.m.

SCSO detectives are on scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, where at about 3:30 pm two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy, and their mother in the home. The children were pronounced deceased on the scene. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2IzlBedyjs — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2022

The children died on the scene and their mother, identified as Kirstie Bennard, was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. As of Saturday, she is in critical condition.

On Saturday, the victims were identified by the sheriff's department as Lillie and Hollace Bennard.

SCSO detectives have identified the victims in Wednesday’s fatal dog attack: siblings, 2-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One in non-critical condition. This is still an ongoing investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 8, 2022

Animal Control gained possession of the two dogs. They were euthanized Thursday afternoon by Memphis Animal Services.