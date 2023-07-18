Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say

The 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father on Monday night in their Shelbyville home.

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelbyville mother is behind bars after police say she admitted to strangling her 12-year-old son to death and trying to kill her 4-year-old boy.

The Shelbyville Police said the 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father at their Barksdale Lane home at around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors helped the father and called 911. Law enforcement's investigation then started looking into the boy's mother, Patricia Sylvester, 32, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Rafael, who was believed to be with his mother. Both were found after the alert was issued Tuesday and were questioned by Shelbyville Police. Patricia said she killed her son and tried to Rafael, according to authorities.