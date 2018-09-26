Nashville — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Jesse Ray Laurin to its Top Ten Most Wanted List.

Laurin is wanted by TBI and the Shelbyville Police Department for Second Degree Murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to TBI.

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The TBi said he has brown hair and blue eyes, who is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 167 pounds.

Anyone with information about Laurin’s whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

© 2018 WBIR