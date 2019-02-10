The May deaths of a father and daughter at their home have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

After months of investigation, authorities on Wednesday morning released a brief statement about the deaths of Michael Parker, 53, and Jordyn Parker, 23.

An autopsy showed carbon monoxide poisoning led to the deaths, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were found unresponsive outside their New Tazewell home May 6.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those involved in this case,' the statement reads.

No other details have been released about the deaths.

The Sheriff's Office said the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville conducted the autopsy. Also taking part in the investigation was the Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Department.

Jordyn had suffered permanent injuries in 2012 from a vehicle crash in Grainger County that required medical care. Her brother died in the crash. Both were teens at the time.

Investigators said the initial call to the Parker home came in at 8 a.m. May 6 from a home nurse.