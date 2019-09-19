DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who stole a car from the county school bus garage Thursday morning.

Authorities said Jason Dwight Carr, 35, took the 1999 Chevy Impala from the garage around 11 a.m. The car, a plum color with Jefferson County Schools emblems on the side and license plate number GV8606, was last seen traveling west on 25/70 near Deep Springs Road.

Jeff Co. Sheriff's Office

Carr was in custody for theft and probation violation. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and green striped pants.

If you have any information, please call 911 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.