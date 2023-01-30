Sheriff: 'Productive' day clearing contraband from problem-plagued jail center

Several agencies helped Cocke County on Monday.

With help from neighboring agencies, Cocke County authorities staged a contraband raid Monday on the detention center, a facility plagued by problems for years.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WBIR that deputies found drug paraphernalia, lighters, cell phones, a syringe, tattoo guns and a small amount of marijuana. All are prohibited, but that hadn't stopped inmates from sneaking them in.

In the course of the operation, authorities also found several holes that had been dug by inmates, "but none that had made it to the outside. All repairs are currently (taking) place this week, new razor wire will be added to the facility to add better protection from the outside," according to the sheriff.

The center is located in downtown Newport.

Torn clothing, sheets and mattresses that inmates had damages have been removed, according to the sheriff.

"We are in the process of ordering mats, clothing, towels, sheets, and other supplies to maintain the issues we are fixing," he wrote.

"A few" inmates thought to be responsible for causing the most problems have been sent to area counties, the sheriff said.

Sheriff's deputies from Sevier and Jefferson counties helped Monday.

"It’s the continued efforts from all working together," he said.

The detention center has been the subject of complaints, vandalism, crowding and at least one escape through the years.

Ball took over as sheriff in September 2022.

Ball told WBIR the department will ensure its presence is seen "daily" in the jail.