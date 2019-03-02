ROANE COUNTY, Tenn — Investigators in Roane Co. are working to determine how a one-year-old child was able to overdose on Suboxone.

Suboxone is used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

According to a press release from Sheriff Jack Stockton, investigators and an ambulance responded to a home in Rockwood on January 31, where "it was apparent that the child was having some symptoms that are not typical of a child of that age."

It was found the child may have ingested Suboxone, according to the press release, but the sheriff's office is not releasing further details about how that happened.

The child was transported by Lifestar to East Tennessee Children's Hospital for treatment. The condition of the child has not been released.

The sheriff says his office is working closely with District Attorney General Russell Johnson's office and the Department of Children's Services in the investigation, and charges are pending.

Original story

Sheriff Jack Stockton said the Roane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible child overdose from this past week.

Deputies responded to the incident at 100 block of Rhonda Way in Roane County. The Sheriff said the child got into suboxone strips and was alert when transferred to UT Medical Center.

The child's condition is not known at this time, and the incident still under investigation.