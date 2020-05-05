The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched a home as part of a narcotics investigation on Friday and said that a 5-year-old child was found inside it.

The child was placed into protective custody by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, according to authorities.

The home the sheriff's office said deputies searched is located at 561 Hinchey Hollow Road in New Market, Tennessee. Two men were also arrested on felony drug charges, deputies said.

Michael Crowe, 33, of New Market, was arrested on the sale and delivery of heroin, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Ruppert, 44, of New Market, was also arrested on the sale and delivery of heroin, deputies said. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Information about how Crowe and Ruppert knew each other is not available.

